(KXNET) — House lawmakers will now consider legislation that would prohibit libraries from offering “explicit sexual material” to their customers.

But one large group in North Dakota is lobbying against this bill.

The ACLU of North Dakota is in opposition of House Bill 1205 because they believe the bill promotes censorship.

Cody Schuler, from the ACLU of North Dakota, says the government should not be allowed to impose its personal moral values on others.

“North Dakota is a state where we value an educated citizenship and access to knowledge is important and by restricting people’s access to knowledge like public libraries is disrespectful to the broad public as well as librarians,” said Schuler.

He says since its founding in 1920, the ACLU has opposed censorship in all its forms.

Not everyone is going to agree on the merits of every book on a library’s shelf, but Schuler says if you don’t like the content of a book, then you shouldn’t read it.