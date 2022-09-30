NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — A new movie written and filmed in western North Dakota is now being shown to moviegoers in the capital city.

Dan Bielinski produced and starred in the new movie ‘Sanctified’, a story set in 1890 in which an outlaw is rescued by a nun who is traveling through the Badlands.

The two of them then form a friendship as he agrees to guide her to a church in Williston.

Bielinski, who founded Canticle Productions, says his crew shot the movie in three weeks near Medora.

“I think the fact that we were able to get really great industry here to participate in the making of it,” Bielinski said. “The fact that there are great North Dakota stories to be told. That North Dakota has a great landscape, a great canvas to tell these stories on.”

Sanctified is rated PG-13. You can see it Friday night at 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. at Grand Theater.

In addition to Bismarck, ‘Sanctified’ will also be shown at theaters in Belfield, Minot, Williston, Watford City, and Medora over the next two months.