North Dakota fire injures firefighter, causes utility damage

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Strong winds and drought conditions fueled a wildfire in western North Dakota, injuring a firefighter and some livestock and damaging utility infrastructure.

Officials say the fire has burned about 1 square mile north of Richardton in Stark County. Richardton Fire Chief Jason Kostelecky says smoke reduced visibility in the area to near zero at times Monday, leading to the crash of a fire truck and minor injuries to a firefighter.

He says some calves in the area were injured in the fire, but the extent of those injuries aren’t known.

An abandoned building burned in the blaze, as did fences, power lines and utility poles.

Montana-Dakota Utilities spokesman Mark Hanson says the fire damaged five of the company’s structures, causing one to collapse.