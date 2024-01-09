NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — If your child is looking to make the world a better place, now is a perfect time to do so and perhaps win something in the process.

The North Dakota Game and Fish Department has announced its Earth Day Patch Contest is returning. The annual event aims to promote a cleaner and healthier North Dakota through conservation education.

During the competition, children from the ages of six to 18 can design their own patch — the top three of which will be chosen by judges, who will then select a final winner out of the group.

“The idea is that students create a patch design based on the principles of Earth Day: environmental awareness, cleaning up the habitat, and the wildlife that live there,” stated Game and Fish Curriculum Specialist Sherry Niesar. “We get a lot of patches with trees and flowers and wildlife, and some landscapes. And they’re all gorgeous.”

There are multiple changes to the patch contest’s rules from the previous year. Now, words are prohibited from appearing on the patch, and competitors can only use a maximum of five colors in their design.

To enter the contest for your child, visit the ND Game and Fish Department’s website here.