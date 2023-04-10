(KXNET) — On Saturday, April 22, we celebrate Earth Day. And in honor of the holiday, North Dakota Game and Fish sponsored its annual Earth Day Patch Contest.

On Monday, winners were chosen out of 2,000 students and 115 schools. First place winner for grades fifth through eighth and the overall winner was Brooke Livingston. The winner in the ninth through 12th-grade category was Alex Dodgen, and the winner for grades k through fourth was Ella Fernandez.

Each winner will receive an outdoor kit that includes a pair of binoculars and field guides.

The overall winner’s design is then placed on this year’s recognition patch, and will also be featured in the North Dakota OUTDOORS magazine and on the North Dakota Game and Fish Department’s website.

“Any groups, especially youth groups out there that want to participate in an Earth Day,” explained Deputy Director of North Dakota Game and Fish, Scott Peterson, have plenty of options in order to receive a patch of their own. “That could be something like maybe a landscaping project, or planting trees or bushes, or picking up garbage on any kind of public land. It doesn’t have to be state, highway, or city property, but it could be a state wildlife management area or could be a city park. Could be a county road ditch or a highway road ditch, those kinds of things. If they do that, then they can contact us and we’d be more than happy and thrilled to get one of those Earth Day patches for them.”

If you would like to get an Earth Day patch for your clean-up crew, visit N.D. Game and Fish website.