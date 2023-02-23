(KXNET) — The North Dakota Game and Fish Department released a new mobile app that gives outdoor enthusiasts access in the field to licenses, hunting and fishing regulations, and other information.

According to a news release, you can download the app by searching for NDGF or North Dakota Game and Fish Department in the Google Play Store or Apple App Store

The Department Business Operations Manager, Brian Hosek, said that the first thing people should do when they download the app is to add a profile.

“It’s basically the same account information that you’ve added when using the online services, bringing in your first name, last name, date of birth, and adding the profile to the device,” Hosek said.

Even if you have multiple hunters or fishers in the house, those profiles can be added to the app as well.

“The benefit of pulling the license information over to the device from other hunters and anglers in their household is that they’ll have that information available perhaps if they’re ever offline or need to access the license information,” said Hosek.

There are other great features on the app as well.

“We begin the homepage with sunrise, sunset times and some weather forecast information,” Hosek said. “This information is widely searched on our website, so it was important to bring the information over to the device.”

Users can view or download guides, regulations, proclamations, and maps. There is also a buy and apply section, which gives access to apply in Game and Fish lotteries, purchase licenses, register watercraft, and the list goes on.

It does use your location services to bring information back to the user.

“It could be hunting units, for example, that you’re based in depending on your location,” Hosek said. “Or it could be contact information for the warden in the area that you’re in or the location of the closest Game and Fish district office.”