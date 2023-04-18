(KXNET) — Nearly 50,000 deer hunters took home around 25,000 deer during the 2022 deer gun hunting season said the North Dakota Game and Fish Department.

According to a news release, Game and Fish made just over 64,000 deer gun licenses available last year.

The overall success was about 53%, and each hunter spent about four days in the field.

“The lower success was due, in part, to deteriorating weather conditions during the beginning of the season,” said Wildlife Chief for the North Dakota Game and Fish Department, Casey Anderson. “We were met with high winds immediately followed by blizzard conditions, producing measurable snow amounts and below normal temperatures for most of the season.”

Hunter’s success for antlered white-tailed deer was 43%, antlerless whitetails were 40%, mule deer buck was 64%, and antlerless mule deer was 70%. Buck hunters had a success rate of 54% while doe hunters had a success rate of 56%.

Game and Fish gave out just under 11,000 gratis licenses, and just over 8,000 hunters got 3,500 deer.

About 1,100 muzzleloader licenses were given out and almost all of those hunters got a total of 461 white-tailed deer, both antlered or antlerless.

Almost 28,000 archery licenses were given out, 3,300 to nonresidents, and 23,000 bowhunters harvested 7,800 deer, 6,500 whitetails, and 1,300 mule deer.

The department is in the process of figuring out the recommendations for licenses for the 2023 season. Game and Fish staff are monitoring population indices to determine license numbers.