North Dakota Game and Fish volunteers recognized

Volunteer instructors for the North Dakota Game and Fish Department were recently recognized at the annual recognition event in Bismarck.

William Bahm, Almont, was recognized as hunter education instructor of the year and Kevin Lech, Mandan, was named archery education instructor of the year. Dickinson resident Walter Turbiville was honored with a lifetime achievement award.

Thirty-year service awards were presented to Dean Anderson, Grand Forks; Wayne Beyer, Wahpeton; Leonard Enander, Granville; Darwin Gebhardt, Lake Elmo, Minn.; Jerome Koenig, Steele; Jack Lalor, Lidgerwood; Charles Meikle, Spiritwood; David Nelson, Grand Forks; Gary Nilsson, Walhalla; and David Urlacher, Belfield.

Recognized for 25 years of service were Curt Beattie, Hannaford; Jay Grover, Cooperstown; Vernon Laning, Bismarck; Eddy Larsen, Larimore; Rick Olson, Garrison; Joseph O’Meara, Hankinson; Brad Pierce, Hatton; Paul Roeder, Milnor; Robert Sanden, Barney; William Titus, Lincoln; Charles Veith, Bismarck; Larry Viall, Epping; Gary Wald, Maddock; and Mark Weyrauch, Ray.

Honored for 20 years of service were Lynn Baltrusch, Fessenden; Darryl Duttenhefner, Menoken; Don Ferguson, Jamestown; Rhonda Ferguson, Jamestown; Sean Hagan, Walhalla; Donn Hancock, Emerado; Mitchell Kallias, Minot; Gary Knotts, Fargo; Lynn Lawler, Cando; Richard Liesener, Ray; Dale Marks, Ypsilanti; Marvin Neumiller, Washburn; Jerry Rekow, Ellendale; Thomas Rost, Devils Lake; Jerry Schroeder, Horace; Rickie Theurer, Mandan; and Leonard Wysocki, Grafton.

Fifteen-year service awards were presented to Robert Bartz, Richardton; Mark Bitz, Bismarck; Steven Buchweitz, Munich; James Dusek, Grafton; Michael Erickson, Edgeley; Bradley Gregoire, Thompson; Karl Helland, Kathryn; Jonathan Hughes, Minot; Perry Johnson, Northwood; Jeff Kapaun, Valley City; Keith Kinneberg, Wahpeton; John Kron, Enderlin; Martin Marchello, Bismarck; Jean Oster, Ft. Ransom; Kent Reierson, Williston; David Sardelli, Hebron; Dallas Schmidt, Velva; Dan Spellerberg, Oakes; Joe Tuchscherer, Rugby; and Gary Wilz, Killdeer.

Ten-year active instructors recognized were Travis Anderson, Grand Forks; Damon Bosche, Medina; Matthew Deal, Grace City; Curt Decker, Dickinson; Kendon Faul, McClusky; Cassie Felber, Towner; Kevin Fire, Grand Forks; Jon Hanson, Bismarck; Kevin Harris, Watford City; Tammy Haugen, Dickinson; Connie Jorgenson, Devils Lake; Petrina Krenzel, Harvey; Michael Kroh, Surrey; Richard Lehmann, Towner; Kellen Leier, Bismarck; Jerry Lillis, Lincoln; Phil Mastrangelo, Mandan; Roger Norton, Kindred; Mike Redmond, Ray; Brian Schock, Dickinson; Antoine Smith, New Town; Paul Speral, Fargo; and Lavern Vance, Ray.

Recognized for five years of service were Darcy Aberle, Williston; Wayne Bauer, Wishek; Lori Deal, Grace City; Donald Dick, Enderlin; Jason Forster, Lidgerwood; Don Frost, West Fargo; Alex Gunsch, Grand Forks; David Hammond, Abercrombie; Joel Johnson, Mooreton; Jon Johnson, Jamestown; Shannon Johnson, Fargo; Henry Juntunen, Bismarck; Leah Kessler, Glen Ullin; Melissa Klitzke, Devils Lake; Edward Krank, Gladstone; Nathan Neameyer, Rolla; Melanie Nelson, Harvey; Bruce Nielsen, Valley City; Eric Odegaard, West Fargo; Erin Odell, Belfield; John Perritt, Fargo; Eric Poitra, Dunseith; Carl Quam Jr., Tolna; Jason Sauer, Glen Ullin; Kori Schantz, Underwood; Kent Schimke, Ellendale; Kristofer Schmidt, Washburn; Daniel Sem, Minot; Earl Torgerson, Bismarck; Than Young, Napoleon; and Andrew Zickur, Glenburn.

Two-year active instructors recognized were John Arman, Bismarck; Austin Barnhart, Dickinson; Casey Bernard, Mandan; Charles Betts, Minot; Joel Bohm, Mohall; Lisa Buckhaus, Hankinson; Lynn Burgard, Bismarck; James Craigmile, Bismarck; Larry Derr, Glenburn; Michael Deville, Mandaree; Christopher Eng, Underwood; Seth Engelstad, Mooreton; Bernard Ficek, Dickinson; Patrick Gerving, Linton; Michael Goroski, Wahpeton; Paul Hamers, Napoleon; Kresta Hauge, Ray; Katrina Haugen, Minto; Isaac Hendrickson, Bisbee; Jesse Kalberer, Bismarck; Jeanette Kieper, Bismarck; Jayar Kindsvogel, Center; Trevor Larsen, Bowden; Orville Martinez, Halliday; Brian McKenna, Gwinner; Kali Metzger, Mandan; Chad Olson, Lisbon; Jordan Peterson, Minot; Steve Rehak, Williston; Monty Sailer, Hazen; Dan Schmidtke, Devils Lake; Robert Schock, Bismarck; Ethan Shulind, Grand Forks; Danielle Siverhus-Dinger, Oakes; Timothy Smith, Burlington; Michael Straus, West Fargo; Tim Straus, West Fargo; Renee Tomala, Bismarck; Gerald Wallace, Cushing, Wis., Susan Wallace, Cushing, Wis., Brian Ward, Hunter; and Lori Wertz, Fargo.