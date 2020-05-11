North Dakota gas prices tick upward

FILE – In this Nov. 16, 2018, file photo, a gas pump nozzle fills up gas in a car at a pump in West Mifflin, Pa. Expect prices to be relatively stable compared to this year, says Tom Kloza global head of energy analysis for the Oil Price Information Service. He said there is a […]

After steadily falling for 16 weeks, gas prices in North Dakota are moving higher.

The average price of a gallon of regular gas in North Dakota May 11 is $1.66, up three cents from last week.

The weekly increase in Fargo is even greater. The average in North Dakota’s largest city rose 19 cents, to $1.58, after hitting a low last seen in December 2003.

On Jan. 9 the price stood at $2.48.

According to AAA.com, gas prices are moving higher on increasing demand and higher crude oil prices. Crude prices increased last week amid growing market optimism that demand is rebounding as states re-open businesses.

Across the United States, gas prices rose six cents to an average of $1.84.

For additional information on fuel prices, visit AAA.com/gas.