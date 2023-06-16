NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Dakota Carrier Network LLC was awarded $19,710,574.47 on Friday to expand middle mile high-speed Internet infrastructure in our state.

According to a news release, the program is run by the Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA), which is also a part of the Biden-Harris Administration’s Internet for All initiative.

The middle mile Internet infrastructure carries huge amounts of data over long distances, boosts network resiliency, increases competition to drive down costs, and helps to connect under served regions.

Dakota Carrier Network is one of 35 projects that got funding in part of the Middle Mile grant program.

The project is made up of two elements, added middle mile fiber route miles, and upgrading electronics for support.

The first element, facilitates added redundancy, resiliency, and survivability of the network. The new route design for the eastern part of the state will be of four additional network segments: Bismarck to Carrington, Jamestown to Carrington, Devils Lake to Carrington, and Fargo to Carrington. The western part of the state will also benefit from an additional network segment between Alexander and Max.

The second element is upgrading electronics to support the net-work demand and will make sure the network has the capacity from anchor institutions that will enable them to serve critical services.

The grant will expand internet infrastructure in Barnes, Benson, Billings, Burleigh, Cass, Eddy, Emmons, Foster, Golden Valley, Griggs, Kidder, LaMoure, Logan, McHenry, McIntosh, McKenzie, McLean, Morton, Mountrail, Pierce, Ramsey, Ransom, Renville, Richland, Sargent, Stark, Steele, Stutsman, Ward, Wells, and Williams counties.

