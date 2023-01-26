(KXNET) — The American Lung Association has graded North Dakota on a variety of tobacco-related policies, and more work needs to be done in our state.

While the state does have an “A” in smoke-free air and access to services to help people quit smoking, it has three other categories to improve on.

The state has a “C” in tobacco prevention and quitting funding, and an “F” for tobacco taxes and flavored tobacco products.

A senior official with the American Lung Association says there are ways that our state can improve.

“Raise the price. I mean that would be a very effective way to reduce access and reduce the desire and [help] support the vast majority of people who do want to quit,” said Pat McKone, the senior director for Public Policy and Advocacy. “The other would be, again, restricting access to flavored products.”

McKone says another issue the state faces is the wide use of vaping products among young people.

She says nearly a third of high school students report using e-cigarettes.

The American Lung Association offers resources for parents, educators, and those looking to quit smoking.