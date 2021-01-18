North Dakota GOP to scrub ambitious $1.1B bonding proposal for less costly plan

State News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
North Dakota State Capitol Building_1557859907107

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Republican legislative leaders say a massive $1.1 billion bonding package aimed largely at financing infrastructure projects across North Dakota is being withdrawn and will be replaced by a far less costly proposal.

Senate Majority Leader Rich Wardner told The Associated Press the bill would be scrubbed. A new proposal that would be at least $300 million less will be coming from the House.

Wardner and House Majority Leader Chet Pollert said priority will be given only to water and flood-control projects.

The original Senate proposal had not been publicly debated but it has been the subject of several behind-the-scenes intraparty negotiations.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

ATW: Cale Ibach

ATW: Dave Zittleman

After the Whistle: Inside the Play

Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/18

Light & scattered snow today and tonight

NDC JAN 18

After the Whistle: Jocelyn Julson

Plays of the week

Dickinson Gymnastics

Rapid testing at Minot schools

Recycling coming to Minot?

Healthcare workers give update

Turtle Mountain vaccine plan

Live art in Minot

Class B Basketball

High school hockey

Hockey

College Track

Wrestling

Barriers to Justice

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News