North Dakota GOP wants Dem candidate removed from ballot

TAMPA, FL – OCTOBER 22: Voting booths are setup at the Yuengling center on the campus of University of South Florida as workers prepare to open the doors to early voters on October 22, 2018 in Tampa, Florida. Florida voters head to the polls to cast their early ballots in the race for the Senate as well as the Governors seats. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The North Dakota Republican Party is asking the state Supreme Court to remove Democratic candidate for state insurance commissioner from the November ballot, alleging she hasn’t lived in the state long enough to run for statewide office.

The GOP said Travisia Martin appears to have voted in Nevada in November 2016 and was a resident of that state then.

Martin has said she moved to North Dakota in 2015 and worked as a traveling critical care respiratory specialist.

She said she also owned a home in Nevada at the time and considered herself a resident of both states.