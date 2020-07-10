North Dakota GOP wants Dem candidate removed from ballot

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The North Dakota Republican Party is asking the state Supreme Court to remove Democratic candidate for state insurance commissioner from the November ballot, alleging she hasn’t lived in the state long enough to run for statewide office.
The GOP said Travisia Martin appears to have voted in Nevada in November 2016 and was a resident of that state then.
Martin has said she moved to North Dakota in 2015 and worked as a traveling critical care respiratory specialist.
She said she also owned a home in Nevada at the time and considered herself a resident of both states.