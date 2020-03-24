Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

North Dakota governor: Lifting controls may be a ways off

State News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Gov. Doug Burgum says North Dakota could be one of the last states to lift restrictions meant to help contain the coronavirus, mainly because it’s part of the final wave of the pandemic.

President Donald Trump said earlier in the day he would like the U.S. economy to begin revving up by Easter when he believes it might be possible to relax some of the federal restrictions and put some people back to work.

Burgum says it wouldn’t make sense to pick one date for every state. He says North Dakota’s controls came later than most states and may have to remain in place longer.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

trading cards

Thumbnail for the video titled "trading cards"

Tuesday, March 24th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday, March 24th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Minot Shelters

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot Shelters"

Internet Strain

Thumbnail for the video titled "Internet Strain"

Tourism Industry

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tourism Industry"

Wedding Delays

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wedding Delays"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 3/24

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 3/24"

Social Distancing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Social Distancing"

Helpline

Thumbnail for the video titled "Helpline"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 3/24

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 3/24"

Amber's Tuesday morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/24

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Tuesday morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/24"

Tuesday forecast: breezy & warm

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday forecast: breezy & warm"

Golf

Thumbnail for the video titled "Golf"

All-State Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "All-State Basketball"

BSC Signings

Thumbnail for the video titled "BSC Signings"

Tribes Help

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tribes Help"

Students Connected

Thumbnail for the video titled "Students Connected"

Hearts on Windows

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hearts on Windows"

Water

Thumbnail for the video titled "Water"

Kara Sharff

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kara Sharff"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge