NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — On Wednesday, an important count will be done to determine the number of homeless people in North Dakota.

The North Dakota Homeless Continuum of Care will be conducting its annual Point-In-Time count, to see what the current homeless situation looks like in North Dakota.

The count is split into two different components, those who are in some sort of shelter and those who are unsheltered.

Data from the count is important because it is used to identify strengths and service gaps in our cities, and also increase public awareness.

“It helps us see if we are improving. It helps us also identify gaps in our system so that we can work then for the next year on filling those gaps and where do we need to develop housing, where do we need to put that funding that we’ve received so that we can fill gaps and house individuals that are having a difficult time finding housing,” said Shawnel Willer, the North Dakota Continuum of Care coordinator.

If you would like to help out with the count, you can contact your region’s area lead.

Region 1, Williston, and Region 2, Minot are led by Liz Larson, 701-838-1812.

Region 3, Devils Lake, is led by Rob Johnson, (701) 230-1859.

Region 4, Grand Forks, is led by Jenna Richardson, (701) 200-1928.

Region 5, Fargo, Corina Bell, (701) 936-7171.

Region 6, Jamestown, is led by Mike Weatherly, (701) 253-6300.

Region 7, Bismarck, is led by Kacey Peterson, (701) 223-6315.

Region 8, Dickinson, is led by Heather Ingman, (701) 255-4506, or Chantel Zeller, (701) 483-4363.