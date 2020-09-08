North Dakota groups try to boost tribal census participation

FILE – this April 5, 2020 file photo, shows An envelope containing a 2020 census letter mailed to a U.S. resident in Detroit. A federal judge on Thursday, May 21, 2020, agreed to impose financial sanctions against the Trump administration for failing to produce hundreds of documents during litigation over whether a citizenship question could be added to the 2020 census. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Several groups in North Dakota are working to increase tribal participation in the 2020 U.S. census to ensure they are not undercounted or underfunded.

The U.S. Census Bureau figures show that North Dakota has a 86% total response rate and about a 64% self-response rate. But the data also indicates that participation of five tribal nations in the state ranges from 21-40% for self-response.

The Bismarck Tribune reports that census advocates credit many factors to the low response rate, most notably the coronavirus pandemic.

The Census Bureau counting efforts will end on Sept. 30.