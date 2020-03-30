North Dakota groups want evictions, foreclosures blocked

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Several groups have urged North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum to block evictions and foreclosures to protect those suffering economic hardship caused by COVID-19.

The request Monday from groups that include the North Dakota Farmers Union and the American Civil Liberties Union comes as the state reported its second death from complications of the coronavirus and the number of cases surpassed 100.

The victim is a woman in her 80s from McHenry County in north-central North Dakota. She had underlying health conditions and acquired COVID-19 through community spread. The other person who died was also elderly.