NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — With inflation remaining high and the U.S. gaining more jobs in September, WalletHub released an updated ranking for its report on Changes in Unemployment Rate by State.

According to WalletHub, in order to take stock of how unemployment rates are changing throughout the U.S., WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia based on six key metrics that compare unemployment rate statistics from the latest month for which data is available.

Below, you can see the highlights from the report. Overall, North Dakota ranked second out of the 50 states and the District of Columbia.

Unemployment Change in North Dakota:

2.2% Unemployment Rate (September 2022) 4th lowest unemployment in the U.S.

-1.8% Change in Unemployment (September 2022 vs. August 2022) 9,108 unemployed people in September 2022 vs. 9,277 in August 2022 17th best change in the U.S.

-30.1% Change in Unemployment (September 2022 vs. September 2021) 9,108 unemployed people in September 2022 vs. 13,025 in September 2021 13th best change in the U.S.

-60.5% Change in Unemployment (September 2022 vs. September 2020) 9,108 unemployed people in September 2022 vs. 23,060 in September 2020 10th best change in the U.S.

7% Change in Unemployment (September 2022 vs. September 2019) 9,108 unemployed people in September 2022 vs. 8,511 in September 2019 12th worst change in the U.S.

-41% Change in Not Seasonally Adjusted Continued Claims (September 2022 vs. August 2022) 790 continued claims in September 2022 vs. 1,338 in August 2022 2nd best change in the U.S.



One neighboring state did better than North Dakota, while the other two fell behind.

Minnesota was ranked #1 with only a 2% unemployment rate. South Dakota was ranked #9 with 2.3% and Montana was #21 with 2.9%.

Only a few states had a better unemployment rate than North Dakota. Minnesota had 2% while Utah and Vermont had 2.1%. Nebraska and New Hampshire are two other states tied with North Dakota at 2.2%.