North Dakota has 4th new health officer since start of virus

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum has appointed his fourth state health officer since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Dr. Nizar Wehbi is the deputy director of the Center for Health Policy and assistant professor at the University of Nebraska Medical Center. He is scheduled to take over as leader of the North Dakota Department of Health on May 1.

The position has been a revolving door since Maylynn Tufte resigned a couple of months after COVID-19 was detected in the state. She was replaced by Dr. Andrew Stahl, who stepped down in late August. Dr. Paul Mariani quit after 12 days on the job and was replaced by Dirk Wilke.

