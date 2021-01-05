Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

North Dakota has administered two-thirds of COVID-19 vaccine

State News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Pharmacist Ron Simono fills a syringe with a dose of the Pfizer-BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine during a vaccine clinic on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, at Providence Alaska Medical Center in Anchorage, Alaska. Each glass vial contains five doses of the vaccine. The hospital, Alaska’s largest, plans to vaccinate 485 people this week. (Loren Holmes/Anchorage Daily News via AP, Pool)

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota health officials say its most recent date shows that the state has administered about two-thirds of its COVID-19 vaccine.

The state has received 35,250 total doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines and dispensed 22,241 doses, according to the state’s vaccine dashboard that is updated every Tuesday.

The CDC website ranks North Dakota third in the country in first doses received per capita.

Health officials on Tuesday confirmed 17 new deaths due to complications from the coronavirus, including five people from Ramsey County.

That high number follows Monday’s update from John Hopkins University researchers showing that the state had dropped from fourth to sixth highest in the country for deaths per capita.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Jail Partnership

Minot K9

KX Convo: Kylie Oversen

State of the State Recap

Dem-NPL Response

First Responders

Bike Race

Trees Drying Out

Parking Lot Sales

2021 State of the State

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Come for a vaccine, stay for a proposal: Beresford health care couple engaged

NB

Tom's Tuesday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 1/5/21

Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/5

Light snow accumulation and warm temperatures

MyMy Sauce

Class B Boy's Basketball

Class B Girl's Basketball

Our Redeemer's Girl's Basketball

More Video

COVID-19 LINKS

COVID Symptoms infographic

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories