(KXNET) — According to national statistics, roughly 20,000 medical malpractice lawsuits are filed in the U.S. every year.

In North Dakota, there have been only 100 medical malpractice suits filed in the last 10 years, the lowest number of suits in that period among all states.

That’s according to a data survey by consumer prescription drug resource website NiceRx.

Other findings in the data survey:

Since 2012, over 15,000 medical malpractice reports have been filed in New York , which is more than any other state.

medical malpractice reports have been filed in , which is any other state. The most costly medical malpractice lawsuits are in Ohio . With the health industry paying out over $353 million in compensation to residents.

medical malpractice lawsuits are in . With the health industry paying out over in compensation to residents. Maryland has the least costly medical malpractice lawsuits in the US, with just over $1 million being awarded in compensation.

