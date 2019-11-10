North Dakota Heroes Fill the Fargodome

State News

by: WDAY

You might’ve seen hundreds of older fans throwing their horns up in the stands at today’s Bison game. That’s because many of them are veterans.

A generous Bison Fan donated 462 tickets to America’s heroes and their families to go to the game against Western Illinois.

Most of them sported their green and yellow as they took a picture in front of the Bison statue in the Fargodome before kickoff.

KX News spoke with a Vietnam veteran who says this is the first time he’s ever been to a college football game.

Air Force Dennis Lavoie shared, “There’s always a lot of excitement and a lot of stuff going on, I know I’m going to see a lot of people I know from the area so that’ll also be fun.”

We also spoke with the woman who donated the tickets. She says every last one of them were used today.

