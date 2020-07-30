North Dakota high court sides with state over minerals law

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The North Dakota Supreme Court has ruled in favor of the state over a law intended to clarify ownership of minerals under a Missouri River reservoir.

The Justice’s opinion released Thursday centers around a 2017 law that limited state mineral claims under Lake Sakakawea.

Democratic Rep. Marvin Nelson and others challenged the law and sought to prevent the state from “giving away” up to $2 billion in the coming years.

The Supreme Court said the law does not violate the state’s gifting clause. The high court also reversed a lower court’s award of attorney fees to the lawmaker and others.

