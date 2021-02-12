North Dakota Highway Patrol announces 8 training academy graduates

Eight troopers graduated from the North Dakota Law Enforcement Training Academy on Friday after completion of a comprehensive law enforcement training program.

The newly sworn North Dakota Highway Patrol troopers began the academy on Sept. 22. The

troopers will begin field training with assigned NDHP troopers beginning Monday, Feb. 15, and be

temporarily stationed at posts throughout the state.

Graduates take the oath of office as administered by Retired Supreme Court Justice Dale

Sandstrom on Friday, Feb. 12. | NDHP

Retired Supreme Court Justice Dale Sandstrom administered the oath of office. A badge of

authority, which is issued only to duly appointed and acting members of the highway patrol, was

presented to each graduate.



The graduates and their hometowns are Dan Anderson, Edina, Minnesota; Kristina Anderson, Brainerd, Minnesota; Henry Gaskins, Houston, Texas; Mitchell Mehrer, Dickinson, North Dakota; James Myers, Larimore, North Dakota; Andrew Skogen, Bismarck, North Dakota; Stephen Horn, Catlett, Virginia; and Bennett Strege, Detroit Lakes, Minnesota.



The assigned duty locations of the new troopers will be announced following field training in April.