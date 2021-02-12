North Dakota Highway Patrol announces 8 training academy graduates

State News

by: Staff Reports

Posted: / Updated:

Eight troopers graduated from the North Dakota Law Enforcement Training Academy on Friday after completion of a comprehensive law enforcement training program.

The newly sworn North Dakota Highway Patrol troopers began the academy on Sept. 22. The
troopers will begin field training with assigned NDHP troopers beginning Monday, Feb. 15, and be
temporarily stationed at posts throughout the state.

Graduates take the oath of office as administered by Retired Supreme Court Justice Dale
Sandstrom on Friday, Feb. 12. | NDHP

Retired Supreme Court Justice Dale Sandstrom administered the oath of office. A badge of
authority, which is issued only to duly appointed and acting members of the highway patrol, was
presented to each graduate.

The graduates and their hometowns are Dan Anderson, Edina, Minnesota; Kristina Anderson, Brainerd, Minnesota; Henry Gaskins, Houston, Texas; Mitchell Mehrer, Dickinson, North Dakota; James Myers, Larimore, North Dakota; Andrew Skogen, Bismarck, North Dakota; Stephen Horn, Catlett, Virginia; and Bennett Strege, Detroit Lakes, Minnesota.

The assigned duty locations of the new troopers will be announced following field training in April.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Tom's Friday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 2/12

Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/12

A frigid weekend with a warm-up next week

FURRY FRIDAY FEB 12

Wheat Pests

DOT Kiosks

NDC FEB 12

WDA Basketball

Class B Basketball

Kidder County Girl's Basketball

Giving Hearts

SYSK Karter Lesmann

transgender athletes bill

Thursday, February 11th, 2021 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 2/11

Food Sovereignty

Filling Vacancies

Yearly Sessions

Less Testing

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News