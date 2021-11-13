North Dakota Highway Patrol responds to numerous crashes due to icy road conditions

On Saturday, November 13, 2021, the North Dakota Highway Patrol responded to multiple traffic events on I-94 extending from Richardton to Crystal Springs.

Rain combined with cold temperatures caused extremely icy conditions for the traveling public. The areas involved were the following:

Richardton area: 3 crashes investigated (2 jackknifed semis and 1 passenger car rollover), numerous cars, pickups and Commercial Motor Vehicles stopped in all eastbound lanes of the interstate. Traffic was backed up for approximately 2 miles for vehicles that could not move on the icy roadways.

New Salem/Sweet Briar Lake area: 1 semi/car crash investigated, 3 semis stuck in the ditch, 2 stuck on the roadway, numerous cars, pickups, and Commercial Motor Vehicles stopped on the roadway, traffic was backed up for approximately 2 miles west of New Salem in the westbound lanes and backed up for approximately 2 miles from the Sweet Briar exit in the eastbound lanes for vehicles that could not move on the icy roadway.

Steele/Crystal Springs area: 4 commercial motor vehicle crashes, 4 semis stuck in the ditch and had to be towed. Jackknifed semis completely blocked the westbound lanes near Crystal Springs for approximately 2.5 hrs. The complete closure and other partial blockages led to traffic being stopped on the roadway until the scenes could be cleared.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol was assisted by the ND Department of Transportation, Stark County Sheriffs Department, Morton County Sheriffs Department and Kidder County Sheriffs Department.