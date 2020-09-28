North Dakota Highway Patrol seeing increase in speeding

The North Dakota Highway Patrol has reportedly seen a dramatic increase in cases of speeding on state roads.

Between Jan. 1 and Sept. 15 of 2019, troopers wrote 191 speeding tickets. During the same time this year, they have written 283.

Speed is also a leading factor in crashes across the state, as there have been 16 speed-related crashes that have resulted in 17 deaths.

One safety and education officer says it’s important to realize the potential severity of the choices they make on the road.

“I think a lot of people view it as, ‘Well it’s just a speeding ticket.’ If you injure somebody because of the choices you made and they can show that if you were going slower if you were going the speed limit that the crash wouldn’t have happened then you could face potential criminal charges,” Sgt. Wade Kadrmas said.

He also says this year a popular place for tickets are zones with a speed limit of 25 mph.