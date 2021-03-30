North Dakota House approves Ten Commandments school bill

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota’s Republican-led House has overwhelmingly endorsed legislation that’s aimed at shielding schools and teachers from lawsuits arising from posting the Ten Commandments in classrooms.

The vote Tuesday came despite warnings from attorneys and school officials that the legislation would result in costly and unwinnable legal fights.

The GOP-controlled Senate approved the measure last month.

Hoping to fend off legal challenges, the House amended the bill with a requirement that the Ten Commandments be included in a display with other historical documents.

The bill now goes back to the Senate for concurrence.