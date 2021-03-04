North Dakota House expels lawmaker accused of inappropriate behavior

State Rep. Luke Simons, R-Dickinson, is shown in the North Dakota House chamber on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, n Bismarck, N.D. Lawyers for the North Dakota Legislature have documented allegations of sexual harassment and threats against them and others by Republican lawmaker Luke Simons, and have forwarded a file to legislative leaders for potential action that may lead to possible censure or expulsion. Legislative Council Director John Bjornson said he decided to release the documents Thursday, Feb. 24, 2021, after an incident Tuesday at the Capitol cafeteria where Simons accosted a pair of Democratic lawmakers in a profane outburst over a disagreement about wearing a mask. (Blake Nicholson/The Bismarck Tribune via AP)

North Dakota lawmakers have decided to expel Rep. Luke Simons by a vote of 69 to 25 on Thursday.

This comes after allegations of inappropriate behavior toward female colleagues were made public by a legislative council last week.

During a committee of the whole meeting, which hasn’t happened in decades in the legislature, House lawmakers debated a resolution of expulsion.

Lawmakers on both sides of the issue provided testimony.

Those supporting Simons say an expulsion sidesteps the due process he should be afforded.

Those supporting expulsion say the House can discipline members for misconduct, and due process isn’t constitutionally needed.

