North Dakota House expels lawmaker accused of inappropriate behavior

North Dakota lawmakers have decided to expel Rep. Luke Simons by a vote of 69 to 25 on Thursday.
This comes after allegations of inappropriate behavior toward female colleagues were made public by a legislative council last week.
During a committee of the whole meeting, which hasn’t happened in decades in the legislature, House lawmakers debated a resolution of expulsion.
Lawmakers on both sides of the issue provided testimony.
Those supporting Simons say an expulsion sidesteps the due process he should be afforded.
Those supporting expulsion say the House can discipline members for misconduct, and due process isn’t constitutionally needed.