North Dakota House OKs bill to prohibit mandatory mask use

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota’s Republican-led House has endorsed a measure that would prohibit state or local governments from mandating face coverings.

Representatives approved the measure 50-44 on Monday.

The bill also bars making a mask mandatory as a condition for entry for “education, employment, or services.”

The bill now goes to the Senate.

Bill sponsor GOP Rep. Jeff Hoverson and others argued there was no proof that masks work to slow the spread of the coronavirus and they questioned the government’s role in mandating them.