North Dakota House OKs in-state Legacy Fund investment bill

State News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

N.D. Legislature (file photo)

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The North Dakota House has overwhelmingly endorsed bipartisan legislation aimed at creating a broader investment policy for the state’s voter-approved oil tax savings account.

Representatives voted 85-8 Wednesday to approve the bill that would tap 20% of future oil tax collections coming into the Legacy Fund to help establish loans for infrastructure projects and provide capital for in-state companies.

No one in the Republican-led House spoke in opposition to the bill, which now goes to the Senate, where it also has strong support.

Rep. Mike Nathe, the bill’s primary sponsor, says only about 1% of the Legacy Fund’s principal is currently invested in North Dakota.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

What causes the wind?

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/24

NDC FEB 24

WDA Basketball

Regional Basketball

State Hockey

Opening School Doors

Rural Vaccines

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 2/23

Tuesday, February 23rd, 2021 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Vaccine Pace

Suicide Prevention Grants

Marijuana OK'd

Watford School Pantry

Sinking Ice Houses

BSC Coffee with a Cop

Through With Chew

Tom's Tuesday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 2/23

A messy morning and evening commute

NDC FEB 23

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News