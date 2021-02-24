North Dakota House OKs in-state Legacy Fund investment bill

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The North Dakota House has overwhelmingly endorsed bipartisan legislation aimed at creating a broader investment policy for the state’s voter-approved oil tax savings account.

Representatives voted 85-8 Wednesday to approve the bill that would tap 20% of future oil tax collections coming into the Legacy Fund to help establish loans for infrastructure projects and provide capital for in-state companies.

No one in the Republican-led House spoke in opposition to the bill, which now goes to the Senate, where it also has strong support.

Rep. Mike Nathe, the bill’s primary sponsor, says only about 1% of the Legacy Fund’s principal is currently invested in North Dakota.