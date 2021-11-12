North Dakota House passes bill to ban virus mandates

Doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine wait to be administered to the students and faculty of UTPB during a vaccination clinic held in partnership with Midland Memorial Hospital, Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, in Odessa, Texas. (Eli Hartman/Odessa American via AP)

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota House representatives have passed a bill that bans government entities, below the federal level, from ordering coronavirus vaccine mandates.

The bill passed late Thursday and headed for the Senate Friday also expands exceptions for employees to opt-out of a COVID-19 vaccine, including allowing employees to regularly test for COVID-19, prove they have antibodies built up or claim medical, religious or philosophical exemptions.

Companies would still be allowed to install their own vaccine mandates.

The bill also says state and local government entities can’t require individuals to disclose their vaccination or antibody status unless they are incarcerated or receiving care at the state hospital or a public health unit.