NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Swan season is on the way, and if you’re hoping to get permission to take part, there’s no better time to get ready.

According to a news release, the application for licenses is now available on the North Dakota Game and Fish Department’s website.

There are 2,200 licenses available, and successful applicants will get their tag to take one swan during the season.

All hunters, regardless of age, need to have a general game and habitat license when they apply. Nonresidents need to have a waterfowl license, and residents 16 or older need to have a small game or combination license. Swans are classified as waterfowl, so nonresidents can only hunt them during the period their nonresident waterfowl license is valid.

North Dakota residents, and nonresidents, are able to apply. Resident licenses are $10, and nonresidents are $30.

Hunters must apply before August 16. Tundra swan hunting season opens on September 30.