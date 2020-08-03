North Dakota inmates help fill demand for masks in pandemic

Coronavirus
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (AP) — Incarcerated individuals employed by a North Dakota agency are making masks and other items that are used to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Rough Rider Industries workers at the James River Correctional Center in Jamestown have made about 57,000 masks as of June.

Rough Rider Director Rick Gardner says they’re on track to make 100,000 by the end of August.

The Bismarck Tribune reports that Rough Rider allows North Dakota Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation inmates on good behavior to make money and learn skills that will prepare them for their release.

