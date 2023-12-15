NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — North Dakota may be far from the Arctic; however, when it comes to winter temperatures, it may feel like the Arctic. Because of this, the Department of Energy is now looking at how North Dakota deals with cold temperatures to see how the country can expand energy production in the Arctic.

According to the Energy Information Administration, North Dakota is the third-largest crude oil producer in the country and has significant coal and natural gas reserves. We are also a top producer of wind energy.

The World Population Review states the only state other than North Dakota with colder average temperatures is Alaska, so seeing how our state’s energy resources measure up to similar cold temps will be important to energy in Northern Alaska.

Dr. Erin Whitney, the Director of the Arctic Energy Office, leads the team in Alaska and looks to partner with a lot of organizations and entities to help with energy growth.

“In the Arctic, we are no strangers to the long winters, the cold, and the darkness of the season. I know it takes partnerships, neighbors, and friends near and far to bring joy, light, and growth during these times,” said Dr. Whitney.

Coal and oil development can work at many temperatures, but what about wind turbines? In North Dakota, wind turbines can work at temperatures down to -4°F.

But in North Dakota, turbines engineered for cold climates, with cold-resistant steel and heaters to warm them, can work at temperatures down to -22°F.

