State Insurance commissioner Jon Godfread is reminding parents to look over their auto policies.

(KXNET) — The North Dakota Insurance Department released the results of the annual survey about the cost of auto insurance in the state.

According to a news release, the survey goes over the cost of auto insurance for 12 policies with different factors like age, sex, marital status, and vehicle use.

Insurance rates are different in every zip code, so the survey gave rates for drivers in different areas of the state. 20 companies licensed in the state participated.

“We issue this survey every year to patin a picture for North Dakotans on auto insurance rates so consumers can compare with their current policy,” said Insurance Commissioner, Jon Godfread. “I highly recommend that folks review their auto insurance annually for cost and coverage. A lot can change in a year, so having that discussion with your insurance agent is important.”

Of the 20 companies that participated, sell more than 80% of the insurance purchased in the state.

You can view the full survey below.