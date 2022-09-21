NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — North Dakota’s Health and Human Services agency announced it will be offering more than $2 million in provider development grants.

These grants are available to entities that want to develop or expand in-home and community-based services that enable North Dakotans with disabilities to live more independently in the community.

Although not just anyone can apply, it must be a qualified service provider agency or a provider of developmental disability and autism spectrum disorder services, funded through Medicaid or state HCBS programs that can apply for individual grants of $50,000 each.

But, agencies can also choose to apply for multiple grants, based on their expansion plans, totaling up to $200,000.

The one-time grant is intended to be flexible in how they can help support the work of both new and expanding agencies.

KX News spoke with the state’s Interim Medical Services Director to learn what this means for our state.

“North Dakota does have more work to do in rebalancing our system so that we’re serving more people in the least restricted community base settings versus institutions in these funds will help us get closer to that goal,” said Interim Medical Services Director, Krista Fremming.

Funds can be used for staff training and professional development, marketing, technology costs, furniture and equipment, general operating costs, minor building renovations that may be needed, and other things.

Further information about the funding can be found on Health and Human Services website.