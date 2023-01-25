NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Reading is one of the first skills children are taught in school. But despite the best efforts of teachers, some people in the state continue to struggle to read.

North Dakota schools and districts use multiple markers to determine how well students can read.

One test used in the state is the National Assessment of Educational Progress, it measures what students across the country know and can do.

In North Dakota, it revealed that students here are above the national average when it comes to reading.

“Another statewide assessment that’s utilized is our North Dakota State assessment. It’s unique to North Dakota and given to all students in grades three through 11. During the last school year, the 2021-22 school year, we had 45% of our students proficient,” said North Dakota Department of Public Instruction Director of Academic Support, Ann Ellefson.

These percentages show if students are reading and comprehending what they read on grade level.

Although these numbers are above the national average, Ellefson says the percentages are still not that great.

“So out of 10 kids, we’re seeing a third of them or 40% are on par with what the expectations are. I believe the citizens of North Dakota would say that this is an urgent issue,” added Ellefson.

And literacy rates extend far beyond kids.

Those who may have left high school before graduating and are now seeking a GED, but have experienced trouble comprehending the wording of some questions during tests.

“Mostly with the vocabulary of the testing for GED but we keep working at it until they get it,” stated Minot Adult Learning Center GED Instructor, Marcy Beck.

The state has put a majority of the focus on kids in kindergarten through the third grade because they say after the third grade, reading skills become much harder to gain.

In our state, only about 2% of eighth graders are considered advanced in reading, according to the National Assessment of Educational Progress test.