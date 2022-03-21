As the State Investment Board prepares to meet again on Friday, one of the main topics on the agenda is Legacy and pension fund investments in Russia.

In solidarity with Ukraine, the SIB is trying to unwind from those investments, including ones that directly supported the regime of Russian President Vladimir Putin. The SIB is expected to be briefed about the financial losses the state has suffered in those Russian investments.

As KX has reported, China is now coming under scrutiny for offering an economic lifeline to Russia, its “most important strategic partner,” as recently described by China’s foreign minister. Three weeks ago, Gov. Doug Burgum said, “We must do our part to limit the financial resources at Russia’s disposal to discourage these unprovoked and heinous acts of aggression.”

We may find out this Friday if the governor’s commitment to “do our part” now extends to China. North Dakota Congressman Kelly Armstrong recently spoke to us about the SIB taking a look at our investments in China, which far surpass investments in Russia.

“This is still the State Investment Board so even though they have to file fiduciary duty stuff, yeah they should have that look. I don’t know what the poll would be but I bet the poll would be pretty high that North Dakotan citizens don’t want us overly invested in China,” said Armstrong.

Armstrong is right…

In a statewide survey conducted by WPA Intelligence, 63% of the more than 500 voters surveyed disapproved of investing even 20% of the Legacy Fund into foreign countries, including China, Russia and Saudi Arabia.

By a 10 to 1 margin, the taxpayers want a greater portion of the Legacy Fund invested in North Dakota.

And, by an 8 to 1 margin, they want North Dakota advisors to decide how to invest the money and not Wall Street or out-of-state consultants.

The SIB will hold an in-person and virtual meeting on Friday starting at 8:30 am.