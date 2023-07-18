NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — North Dakota has featured a teacher apprenticeship program to help combat the teacher shortage for some time — but what about school administrators, like principals?

Thankfully, they’ll soon be receiving support, too — ND is now the first state to include school administrators in a federally supported apprenticeship program, because in addition to teachers, a need for more school leaders has been identified across the state.

“This is going to be a great opportunity to increase the principal pipeline,” said ND Assistant Superintendent, Laurie Matzke, “and hopefully be proactive in addressing a potential principal shortage down the road.”

Matzke says since the apprenticeship is now underway, the first program approval is expected to happen in the next couple of days. The school district will continue to pay the sponsored assistant principal’s salary, as well as the grant pays for the cost of a principal apprentice to get their Master’s in Educational Leadership — which is a necessary credential to be a principal in our state.

“We will be working with a specific university, yet to be named, who will receive some funding,” said Matzke, “and they, in turn, will get a cohort of school districts. What we’re looking for is districts that have an assistant that would like to go back and get their masters in school leadership and become a principal.”

And while the teacher shortage is well known, Matzke says there have been talks of an administrator shortage — hence the importance of having a program like this in place for the time that its support will be needed.

“They’re predicting that there could be shortages of principals now in the future,” she continued. “Considering the situation we’re in with teachers, and how dire it is, we’re trying to be proactive and have something in place so that we can hopefully prevent a principal shortage in the future.”

The principal apprenticeship program will begin this fall. Matzke says she hopes other states will start their own principal apprenticeship programs in the future.