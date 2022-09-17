It might come as a surprise to some, but a recent survey suggests North Dakota is one of the most diverse states in America when it comes to religion.

Personal financial information website WalletHub says, based on the data it analyzed for a report on diversity across numerous categories, North Dakota ranks #1 for religious diversity.

Which may come as surprise to some in the state, given that Lutherans of all types and Catholics, in one report, represent more than half of North Dakota’s population (55 percent, to be exact).

Still, the data suggests there is, indeed, diversity in the primary religions and branches of religions supported by North Dakotans.

A Pew Research Center study on the religious landscape of North Dakota found the following religions represented in the state:

Evangelical Protestant (includes Baptist, Methodist, Nondenominational, Lutheran, Presbyterian, Pentecostal, Episcopalian, Restorationist, Congregationalist, Reformed, Adventist, Anabaptist, Pietest, Other faith families)

(includes Baptist, Methodist, Nondenominational, Lutheran, Presbyterian, Pentecostal, Episcopalian, Restorationist, Congregationalist, Reformed, Adventist, Anabaptist, Pietest, Other faith families) Mainline Protestant (including faith families)

(including faith families) Historically Black Protestant

Catholic

Mormon

Orthodox Christian

Jehovah’s Witness

Jewish

Muslim

Hindu

Buddhist

Unitarian

New Age

Athiest

Agnostic

None in particular

The Pew study also found 90 percent of North Dakotans believe in God, with 64 percent of those holding an “absolutely certain” belief in God.

Another 8 percent do not believe in God and 2 percent aren’t sure.

The survey found 54 percent of North Dakotans consider religion an important part of their lives, while 33 percent of those surveyed said they attend church once a week.

You can read the complete Pew study for North Dakota here.

The WalletHub diversity report, which includes religious diversity, is here.