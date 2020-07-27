North Dakota jail employee resigns after social media post

State News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — A Cass County jail employee has resigned after recently posting a video on social media that some found offensive.

Sheriff Jesse Jahner says Deputy Tamara Holland resigned Sunday. KFGO-AM reports Jahner says Holland’s resignation was a personal decision and not connected to the two-day unpaid suspension that he had imposed.

Holland earlier acknowledged posting a video on TikTok that featured a Native American caricature.

The post was sent from her personal social media account while off-duty.

Holland was a non-licensed deputy who was hired about two years ago.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Increase in Budget

Internet for Students

Minot Vistas

Monday, July 27th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Harmful Algae

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 7/27

YHF

Back on Land

Project Hope

Tom's Monday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 7/27

Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 7/27

Germ Off

Monday's Forecast: Mostly sunny with a break from the humidity

NDC JULY 27

TikTok Ban

Sabre Dogs

Racing

Top plays

Black Lives Matter marches for change Sunday in Fargo

Project Hope starts this week

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss