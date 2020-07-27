North Dakota jail employee resigns after social media post

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — A Cass County jail employee has resigned after recently posting a video on social media that some found offensive.

Sheriff Jesse Jahner says Deputy Tamara Holland resigned Sunday. KFGO-AM reports Jahner says Holland’s resignation was a personal decision and not connected to the two-day unpaid suspension that he had imposed.

Holland earlier acknowledged posting a video on TikTok that featured a Native American caricature.

The post was sent from her personal social media account while off-duty.

Holland was a non-licensed deputy who was hired about two years ago.