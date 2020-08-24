North Dakota justice with COVID-19 released from hospital

Coronavirus
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota’s longest-serving Supreme Court justice has been released from the hospital where he has been recovering from COVID-19.

Chief Justice Jon Jensen said Justice Gerald VandeWalle was discharged Friday to a facility for rehabilitation to regain his strength.

The Bismarck Tribune reports that VandeWalle has continued his work on the court.

He has been reading briefs and emails and drafting opinions while in the hospital.

VandeWalle, who has been on the court for 42 years, had been hospitalized at Sanford Health in Bismarck since Aug. 3.

VandeWalle isn’t sure how he contracted COVID-19.

He had been working from the state Capitol amid the pandemic and has worn a mask and gloves while shopping. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

