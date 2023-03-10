(KXNET) — This week, Governor Burgum and state health leaders announced a plan to incentivize business owners to offer childcare benefits.

It’s called Working Parents Childcare Relief.

It works by matching state dollars for employers who offer a monthly childcare benefit of at least $300.

Parents qualify for the benefit so long as they make less than a combined household income of under $89,940.

“In North Dakota, it’s very common for infant care to cost a thousand dollars or more a month. So, by an employer chipping in $300 and having that matched by the state, it really helps the working parent to afford the tuition for infant childcare,” Kay Larson said. Larson is the early childhood services director for NDDHHS.

To take advantage of the program, employers must sign up for the program on the state’s Health and HumanSservices website.