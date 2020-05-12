North Dakota launching online land posting app in 3 counties

FILE – In this April 2013, file photo, mule deer graze in Yosemite National Park in California. The mule deer population in the western North Dakota Badlands continued its rebound this year. Big game biologist Bruce Stillings says fawn production was up and that’s encouraging news. But unit 4A in the Watford City area remains closed to doe hunting for a seventh straight year. State Wildlife Chief Jeb Williams says there likely are several reasons for the slower mule deer recovery in that area, including harsher winters, energy development and mountain lions. (AP Photo/Kathy Matheson, File)

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Some North Dakota landowners will soon be able to electronically mark their properties as part of a pilot project that came together following sharp debate over private property rights and the state’s hunting heritage.

The Legislature’s interim Natural Resources Committee authorized an online app for landowners in three counties to post their land in a move to advance land access legislation for 2021.

The pilot, which could start as early as this week, comes after a measure that aimed to ease hunter access on private land was defeated during last year’s legislative session.