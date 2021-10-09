North Dakota lawmaker accused of theft says he’s not guilty

State News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — A state lawmaker from southeastern North Dakota who’s accused of misdemeanor theft in Bottineau County says he’s surprised by the charge and believes it’s fabricated.

Republican Sen. Jason Heitkamp, of Wahpeton, tells The Associated Press he was in Bottineau earlier this week to retrieve some of his belongings from his former girlfriend and did not steal anything.

He says he has been served with a summons but had not seen a copy of the complaint.

Heitkamp says he does not yet have an attorney. His first court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 2.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News

See More Local News

Latest National News

More National News

Inside KXNET.COM

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories