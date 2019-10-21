North Dakota lawmaker posts bogus photo of Omar on Facebook

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — A Republican state senator from North Dakota took to Facebook to post a long-debunked photo that claims to be Minnesota Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar holding a weapon at an al-Qaida training camp.

The photo on the home page of Rep. Oley Larsen, of Minot, has been debunked by several sources since it appeared on social media this summer. It’s an Associated Press photo taken at a Mogadishu military training campus in 1978, before Omar was born.

Larsen also called Omar an “elected terrorist” in the comments section of his post.

Larsen and North Dakota Republican Senate Majority Leader Rich Wardner did not immediately respond Monday to phone and email messages left by The Associated Press.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Your Monday Morning One Minute Forecast 10/21

Thumbnail for the video titled "Your Monday Morning One Minute Forecast 10/21"

Monday: Rain For Some While Other See Sun

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday: Rain For Some While Other See Sun"

Beers for Boobs

Thumbnail for the video titled "Beers for Boobs"

Changing lives by giving a chance

Thumbnail for the video titled "Changing lives by giving a chance"

Top Plays

Thumbnail for the video titled "Top Plays"

Minot State Soccer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot State Soccer"

Halloween Spending

Thumbnail for the video titled "Halloween Spending"

Veteran Earplug Lawsuit

Thumbnail for the video titled "Veteran Earplug Lawsuit"

No more DAPL study

Thumbnail for the video titled "No more DAPL study"

Rush to harvest

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rush to harvest"

Governor visits

Thumbnail for the video titled "Governor visits"

Robert's One Minute Forecast 10-20-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 10-20-19"

Gunfire in Velva

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gunfire in Velva"

High School Football

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School Football"

Wounded Warrior Project

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wounded Warrior Project"

Flooding in Jamestown

Thumbnail for the video titled "Flooding in Jamestown"

Kurdish Community Protest

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kurdish Community Protest"

Tampon Tax Protest

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampon Tax Protest"

KX Man Show

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Man Show"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge