(KXNET) — One North Dakota lawmaker is also looking for a little more freedom during deer gun season.

Representative Donna Henderson wrote House Bill 1377 which is trying to legalize party hunting.

Her bill would allow up to a party of 10 hunters to fill each others’ tags during the season.

To do so, she says every hunter would have to be in the field and they must all be hunting together.

“No giving tags to other people to fill. No sitting home on the couch while someone fills your tag,” Rep. Henderson said. “No sitting in the pickup near the hunt while they fill your tag. If your tag is being filled, you must participate in the hunt.”

“Mom’s going to apply if the bill passes. And mom hasn’t hunted in 15 years now,” ND Game and Fish Wildlife Division Chief Casey Anderson said referring to more people putting in for deer tags. “And so, you’ll increase the pool of licenses just by the general opportunity.”

Game and Fish leaders oppose the bill, arguing that while more deer would be harvested by legalizing party hunting, it would likely decrease the number of tags given out in certain units in the future.