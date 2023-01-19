NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — North Dakota lawmakers are also looking at a sweeping reform, which would declare an old-time sport part of North Dakota.

State Senator Sean Cleary, along with Representative Jason Docktor drew up a bill that asks lawmakers to declare curling as North Dakota’s official sport.

The wintertime sport is played all over the state, with clubs of active members of all ages.

Curling is played in teams who slide heavy stones, with the goal of landing more stones than their opponents in the ‘house’ with the stones closest to the button.

On Thursday, the bill was brought forward to the Senate floor.

“We have the most curling clubs per capita of any state in the country,” Sen. Cleary said. “So, I think that speaks to the unique sport in a rural state like ours that winters can be a bit long.”

So far, the bill hasn’t made it through both chambers at the capitol.