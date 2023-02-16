(KXNET) — Right now, state lawmakers are considering another plan to help keep wind turbine blades out of the landfill.

House Bill 1090 would add wind turbine blades to a list of items not to be thrown into a landfill.

The bill was written to encourage greener uses for both leftover coal material and wind turbines after a wind tower is taken offline.

The blades are often made from reinforced fiberglass and are not easily broken down.

“Typically, the wind blades, we’ve heard can last 10 to 15, maybe up to 20 years,” Diana Trussell said. Trussell is the solid waste program manager with North Dakota’s Department of Environmental Quality. “So, then if you imagine everything turning over all of a sudden within a short time period, our landfills would get overwhelmed with that. And wouldn’t have the space for it.”

Right now, wind companies are responsible for disposing of any offline towers and turbines.

Trussell says the University of North Dakota is currently studying other uses for old blades, including grinding and adding them to concrete.