North Dakota lawmakers mulling 80 mph interstate speed limit

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A legislative panel has endorsed a bill that would increase the speed limit from 75 mph to 80 mph on North Dakota’s two interstate highways.

The bill also would require drivers to maintain a speed of at least 40 mph on them.

The House Transportation Committee gave the measure a “do-pass” recommendation. The full House will consider it later

Lawmakers have defeated similar bills to increase speed limits on interstates and other highways before, including in 2019 when a bill failed in the House because of a tie vote.